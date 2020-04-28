Blake Lively, Miley Cyrus and Ashley Benson impose their style at Fashion Week

Many stars made their way to the haute couture shows of Fashion Week in New York. Blake Lively and Ashley Benson were both in the parade Michael Kors Wednesday, 12 February 2020, while Miley Cyrus walked on the catwalk for Marc Jacobs.

Wednesday 12 February 2020, Michael Kors closed the New York Fashion Week with her haute couture show that brought together great models such as the sisters Hadid and Kaia Gerber. The american brand had not omitted to invite stars to his show, such as Blake Lively and Ashley Benson.

Blake Lively, who gave birth to her third daughter with Ryan Reynolds in late 2019, is arrive at the fashion show in an outfit very elegant : the mother of a 32-year-old wore a sleeveless vest with black and white tiles, on a white shirt. At the bottom, the blonde had opted for a long black pants flared and a pair of boots with heels. The actress had accessorized it with a scarf with polka dots, a leather pouch black and white, and a silver bracelet. From his side, Ashley Benson had opted for a simple blue turtleneck and a long striped pants gold.

The star of “Gossip Girl” and the actress of “Pretty Little Liars” took place in the first rank in order to discover the new creations of Michael Kors. A few hours later, it was the turn of Miley Cyrus making an appearance noticed in Marc Jacobs, marching in person with supermodels. The young woman was dressed in a vest and black pants, as well as a long pair of leather gloves to match. The singer of 27 years was holding in her hand a mantle zebra, that it left casually lying around on the ground. A few hours earlier, the paparazzi have photographed the girlfriend of Cody Simpson, on his arrival on the scene, very stylish in her white top and her red shoes.

Miley Cyrus and Ashley Benson at Tom Ford and Longchamp

Miley Cyrus was not in her first fashion show for Fashion Week that began on February 4. The interpreter of “Wrecking ball” went to the parade Tom Ford in Hollywood, with many other celebrities, such as Jennifer Lopez, Demi Moore and Kate Hudson. True to her style rock ‘ n ‘ roll, Miley Cyrus sported a black suit with a deep neckline, and her new haircut mullet. Ashley Benson has also attended another fashion show this Fashion Week. The actress of 30 years has attended the show of the brand Longchamp, on February 8, very chic in an all suede beige.

