Blake Lively : Mom in solo at the New York Fashion Week

“People say that two to three, it is the same thing, it is fairly easy. These people do not have three children. This is crazy. (…) It’s like going from two to three thousand !“, has recently told Blake Lively on the set of Good Morning America. The actress and mom of three girls, has momentarily abandoned, for the time of a fashion show. For Michael Kors, she rose early and got out the big game !

The New York Fashion Week ended on Wednesday 12 February 2020. Michael Kors had waited for the last day of this crazy week to present his new collection, to 10 hours. The american designer has invested in the American Stock Exchange, and has received a number of celebrities, starting with Blake Lively.

Naturally dressed in the Michael Kors Collection-with a masculine look, the actress of 32 years and wife of Ryan Reynolds has led the enthusiasm of the photographers present. Blake Lively has followed in the parade by Michael Kors Collection at side of the actresses Issa Rae and Julia Louis-Dreyfus.

Ashley Bensonthe singer Justine Skye and Alexandra Daddario were also of the party. The latter greatly appreciated the performance by the singer Orville Peck, who led the parade in music.

Gigi Hadid and Kaia Gerber were the mannequins stars.