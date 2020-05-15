Blake Lively, pregnant and happily mocked by her husband Ryan Reynolds

To celebrate the 32 years of his wife Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds has shared a hilarious slide show of photos on his account Instagram.

Certain pairs of stars celebrate their birthdays in long declarations of love, others prefer to be a form of gentle teasing on the social networks. This is the case for Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. The iconic couple is known for its joie de vivre and his sense of humor. On the 25th of August, for the 32 years of her pretty blonde, the actor, 42-year-old has not missed the mark and has shared a series of photos of the star of “Gossip Girl” on his account Instagram. Images hilarious where Blake Lively, who is currently awaiting their third child, does not appear to his advantage. The victim of a gust of wind, a blurred photo, a flash too bright… The mother of James (4 years) and Inez (2 years) was cheerfully mocked by her dear and tender. “Happy birthday”, simply wrote the hero “Deadpool”.

Soon the seven years of marriage

If the complicity of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds is obvious, their love is just as important. It was in 2010 that they met on the set of “Green Lantern”. First of all good friends, they were reconciled a few months later, beginning their love story at the end of 2011 before getting married in the next year, in September 2012. Their happiness is materialized by the birth of their daughters in 2014 and 2016. James and Inez will soon be joined by a little sister or a little brother in a few weeks. The actress had formalized her third pregnancy last may at the premiere of the film “Pokémon Detective Pikachu’ in New York.

