Blake Lively replaces Mera in the Aquaman in a fan element JAPANFM

Blake Lively replaces Mera in the Aquaman in a fan art

There was a stunning concept that shows that the star Blake Lively may seem like Mera in Aquaman.

Actress Amber heard has surprised critics and fans of the comics with his work in Mera, the romantic interest of Arthur Curry and confidant of James Wan Aquaman. With the commercial and critical success fugitive, this was not a surprise when a sequel was announced with Jason Momoa ready to come back as a hero owner of DC.

Currently, the sequel that should be in the hallways, in the winter of 2022, Amber heard or Warner Bros has not officially announced that the actress would be under the name of Mera.

Then she must assume her role in the sequel, it is always fun to imagine who could replace him if the actress decided to split from the DC universe.

Blake Lively, best known for his role in Gossip Girl, is the perfect choice for one of the DC fans to replace Amber heard as a Mere for the rest of Aquaman. In a work of art, Blake can be seen wearing the costume of a Mere Amber heard, the first movie of Aquaman.

Thus, the conceptual design did a fantastic job in showing that Blake Lively could easily fall into the role of Mere. Fans will not be surprised if it was executed originally to play the character of Mera in the first part.

At present, non-official, does not indicate that Blake Lively will assume the role of Mera, but if the production house is in need of a replacement, she should know who to call.

Directed by James Wan, Aquaman, starring Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry, Amber heard as Mere, Willem Dafoe as Vulko, Patrick Wilson as Orm / Ocean Master, Dolph Lundgren as the Nereus, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Black Manta, Nicole Kidman as Atlanna, Ludi Lin as the captain of the Dark and Temuera Morrison as Tom Curry.

