Blanche Gardin speaks about what has helped him come out of his stay in a psychiatric hospital

In an interview with the ParisBlanche Gardin is back on a difficult event she experienced but that was at the origin of the writing of one of his shows. She confided on the underside of her one-woman show It is necessary that I speak to you, which was met with great success.

In his sketches, Blanche Gardin says very often about his mental state. On the occasion of an interview with the Paristhe comedian is back on a hard time in his life that he was allowed to write her first show, It is necessary that I speak to you. It is within a psychiatric hospital where she had been admitted after a breakupthat the actress, 43-year-old has found the inspiration :” He was born in a room of a psychiatric hospital, where I was trying to cure myself of depression, this time triggered by a breakup. The psychiatrist who took care of me suggested I write a kind of biography, an exercise meant to move the point of view by the recontextualization and formalization of written emotions “. And this is not with ease that she was able to present his show to the public. ” Out of the hosto, I got the idea to write all this in English and go to try my luck across the Atlantic to the “true” country of the stand-up. In fact, mostly, I was dead scared at the idea of my considerations egocentric of no concern to the French public “, she explained.

A great success

But one of his friends, Yacine Belhousse, a member of the Jamel Comedy Club, he was then offered the opportunity to participate in the program First time. Courageous, she is launched ! ” That evening, at the time I said “Good evening” in French, everything is illuminated. I have made a scam of myself in any way “she remembered. She then meets a great success, after his meeting with the director Alain Degois. The public is since the appointment and Blanche Gardin was awarded two Molières humor, for her first one-woman show but also for the second, baptized Good night White. It is thanks to the writing of the show, she was able to find the serenity.