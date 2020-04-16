Blatter calls for canceling Qatar and give it to the united States the World cup of 2022

Sepp Blatter was in charge of announcing Russia and Qatar as the headquarters of the World 2018 and 2022, respectively. After that came a rain of criticism because of corruption scandals, which influenced the swiss to leave the position as president of the FIFA.

The exdirectivo said that Qatar should not be hosting and that it should pass into the hands of the united States. Yes, the man who announced the organization of Qatar 2022, now vote for withdrawal of the headquarters.

In an interview with Bild, Blatter said that the World of Qatar is marked by acts of corruption in the election process in 2010, so the ideal is to change the scenario and its two candidates are Japan and the united States by issues of infrastructure and experience.

“Japan is also a possibility, but I think that the The united states organized since the edition of 2026, and also have the experience of 1994. You are able to, it’s not science fiction”said Blatter.

In 2019, leaked documents of alleged payments of 780 million euros three weeks before the vote. This scandal involved both the qatari government as television channels.

Blatter argued that the choice for Qatar to meet the goal of FIFA to bring soccer to new horizons. Now, Blatter believes that it is in time and in conditions to change the seat, thanks to the World cup in 2022 will not have 48 guests, as he wished the current president of the FIFA, Gianni Infantino.

“Fortunately, the World Cup 2022 will only have 32 teams and not 48 as had been planned. The organizational effort would not be greater than the 2018″, he said.

The united states began an investigation of corruption at FIFA in 2015, in which he accused to 45 people, of which five have already died, and 22 have pleaded guilty and six were convicted, among them the paraguayan Juan Angel Napout, presidents of the Conmebol.