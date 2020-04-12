Blatter could be exonerated by a case of corruption in FIFA

Joseph Blattercould be exonerated of the crime of corruptionas the Public Prosecutor’s office of Switzerland confirmed that it will close one of the two court cases against the former president of FIFA for criminal malfeasance.

According to the AP, the investigation would be closed is about how Blatter and FIFA awarded tv rights to the World Cup in the Caribbean in 2005, however, did not reveal the date on which it will close in a formal way, such a statement.

It is worth mentioning that the investigation began in September of 2015 then that a television network switzerland published a contract for the year 2005 where the FIFA granted the Union of Football of the Caribbean regional rights of the broadcast of the World Cups of 2010 and 2014 for a combined total of 600 thousand dollars.

The criminal proceedings against Blatter began in 2015, the year in which he was suspended from the presidency of FIFA, a position he held for over 17 years. Currently serving a suspension of six years by FIFA.