Bloc-notes : Macron, challenged by France, which is booming

What can we learn from the test ? In the first place : the cold blood of those who, without waiting for orders uncertain, are mounted to the front to try to break the kidneys of the epidemic. Doctors, caregivers, mayors, volunteers, people of little : all have helped to save the State, frivolous and indecisive, rout. Because a second is evident that ever that the government was not able to be at the height of the situation, apart from to multiply prohibitions and open the floodgates of aid and subsidies, these painkillers against the anger. The defiance of the respondents, which are 65% to criticism of the policy followed, confirmed this finding of deficiency. Once again, the higher world has believed in his infallibility. The contempt with which he treats the now famous professor Raoultguilty of standing up to the caste and its media, is a further illustration of the rupture between the people and elites walled up. In this, the Covid-19 prolongs the crisis of democracy opened by the “yellow vests”.

The accession of the French to the health and well-being taxed is not a blank-cheque for Emmanuel Macron. The exasperation collective, which was yesterday, remains in spite of her choking. It risk has been increased because of the inability in which the State makes to recognize his mistakes, his weaknesses, his impréparations. The “start up nation”, the carriage promised by the president, proved to be a cumbersome pumpkin. The head of State would have been able to grow by taking on the courage of the truth. Quite the contrary, he chose to shut himself in the lie of the ideological has made him to say, at the 12 march, that it was necessary “to prevent the nationalist reaction” and that the virus “had no boundaries”. The countries that are coping best are those who have immediately cordoned off their entrances. The israeli historian Yuval Noah Harari, who had been consulted by Macron, the acknowledges that: (Les Echos, 7-8-9 may) : “nationalism is to take care of the citizens.”

The nation-States, because they were able to control their decisions and their fate, have been more effective in the face of the Covid-19 that the “open societies”, this model exceeded that France macronienne has thought good to defend, in the scope of the european Union. (To be continued here)

