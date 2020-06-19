Blow of heart culture : 3 reasons to see “the Divas of the 90’s : Whitney, Mariah, Céline” broadcasted on Arte

(Relaxnews) – as beloved by his soaring vocals that tease the ears snob, the members of the “trinity of voice”, Whitney Houston, Mariah Carey and Celine Dion, join us in Arte.tv in an entertaining documentary, that is available until the 16 July. To be discovered without delay, for at least 3 reasons.

Because it rehabilitates the 3 main divas of pop

Like Cher, Barbra, Aretha or Madonna, his first name alone suffices to identify them, it is not necessary the name of the family. With the help of the singer Camélia Jordana, the soprano Julie Fuchs, a music critic Carl Wilson, and Olivier Cachin and academics, the film director Sophie Peyrard describe to us your talent and their capabilities vowels that are unique. Others to the cross as easily as the octaves of Whitney ? What other singer had the voice of pito Mariah ? And who could hold a note for eight seconds as Celine in “All by Myself” ? And as if we needed further proof, you only have to look at the many videos flooding the web trying, even today, to determine which of these three divas that has achieved the greatest feat of voice.

Because it puts them in context

Voice perfect, slim body, perfect hair, manicured nails, dresses of sparkling wine… Yes, the “trinity of voice” met all the criteria of the female star… in the decade of the 90’s. A femininity “hétéronormée”, as we would say today. But at the dawn of the year 2000, Whitney, Mariah and Celine don’t have the right to be something other than the divas inaccessible, an epitome of the excesses of this decade. His myth has been built up by the record companies and the mentors, of more age than them, that have given shape to their stars, he discovered from a very young age. In order to win as wide an audience as possible, to prevent Whitney from singing songs that are deemed too “african-american” or are we going to pass in silence the cross-linking of Mariah. The purpose is mainly to make them sing their sorrows in the heart. And it works so well that the three artists have sold enough records to compete with the occupants of the traditional records of the lists of successes, such as Elvis or the Beatles.

Because it is human, only

Without dwelling at length on the agonies of staff of the three singers, the documentary presents facets less stellar, including that of the excessive. Drugs, alcohol, marriage unhappy, spend a lot… throughout the decade, their image is sometimes soft crack, tarnish their aura of almost divine, under the pressure of a press scandal in full swing, and to a public in search of scoops. The bipolarity of Mariah, the disappearance of the mentor and the husband of Celine, through the tragic end of Whitney passed away in 2012… therefore, we understand that these divas were first and foremost human beings… and fragile.

