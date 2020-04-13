Blue cross: Fans choose to Sergio Good as the worst coach of the Machine

Despite having an extensive tour of the mexican soccer leading to 13 different teams, the fans of the Machine Cement factory of Cruz Azul chose to Sergio Good as the worst technical in the history of the whole sky.

Through a survey conducted on Twitter by the account of the program “futbol Picante” ESPNfans of the Blue Cross they recalled the terrible step of Good for the club, but also for equipment such as Santos Laguna and Guadalajara.

The technical director mexican came to the ferris Wheel in 2015, where only able to conduct ten matches, leaving a mark of three wins, a draw and six defeats, finishing with the patience of the directive for cement.