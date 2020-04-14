Blue cross: Matias Almeyda admitted that he was close to getting to The Machine

During an interview offered to Brand Clearthe coach of the San Jose Earthquakes Matias Almeyda, revealed that after the exit of Chivas Scored from Guadalajara, was very close to becoming the coach of Cruz Azul, as he had several discussions with the managers of the heavens, but in the end failed to materialize anything.

“There was a rapprochement with the people of the Blue Cross, but it was all in there, because I was already heading here”, he confessed.

On the other hand the ‘Pelado’ Almeyda revealed how he gave the arrival of the defense Oswaldo Alanís the team, as well as the process to convince Ricardo Pelaez to close the transfer.