Injury strong Alejandro Palacios in 2014 forced to Pumas to search for a goalkeeper of experience to support a young Alfredo Saldivar. Guillermo Vazquez, then DT of the university, had the profile of Yosgart Gutiérrez in mind, goalkeeper of the confidence with which he worked at Blue Cross in 2013.

Gutierrez was the substitute Jesus Crownbut in 2010 had one of its best years. Memo I knew I could work with him and the plan was simple: Saldivar would take ownership and Yosgart only would be to remove if something is complicated.

No border, competition, or distance prevented the negotiation. While Blue Cross was in the Club world Morocco 2014directive , the feline was preparing the contract of Gutierrez, who was signed as soon as the porter returned to Mexico. From the Middle East, the Memo had already warned the conditions at the goalkeeper: good salary, stability, but banking.

And so it was, Yosgart Gutierrez went from being light blue to be auriazul. Joined with the cats and with the coach, who then would lead to Necaxa.

