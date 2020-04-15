Blue cross pays tribute to Oscar ‘Conejo’ Perez on the Day of the Goalkeeper

Commemorating the International day of the Goalkeeperthe Machine Cement factory of Cruz Azul decided to pay homage to one of the goalkeepers more emblematic of the past decades, recalling the best performances of Óscar “el Conejo” Perez.

Through its official Twitter account, the set celeste posted a video of the best saves of the “Conejo” Perezin his performances with the shirt of Blue and with the Mexican.

“In this #DíaInternacionalDelPortero, let us remember the great saves that made Oscar “the Rabbit” Perez with The Machine and with the Mexican national team”

After making his debut with Cruz Azul in the season 1993-94, the “Rabbit” defended the framework of the sky for 15 years, and was the goalkeeper with which the Machine won its last League championship in 1997.

After Blue Cross, Perez went for Tigers, Jaguars, Necaxa and San Luis, to finally arrive at the Pachuca, folding in the framework of light blue in the 2019.