Blue cross: Sergio Bueno lashed out at fans who labeled him as the worst DT celeste

During an interview for ESPN, the coach of Cruz Azul Sergio Goodsaid it does not bother to be regarded as the worst technical of The Machine considered by the fans the sky, like Mario Carrillo, who was also in The ferris Wheel without giving good accounts, because who knows what he is capable of.

“It doesn’t make much of a dent to anything or bothers me what they say, because I know who I am, I know what I have done, I know where surgí and where I have been able to reach. I am more than happy with my career, although it will probably not satisfied at all, because it is always one aspirations of getting further away”, he stressed.

Read also: choose MX: Christian Martinoli and Luis García presumed landslide victory of TV Azteca vs Televisa

On the other hand Well said that to know if a technician failed at a club you have to analyze many points and not just the end result, because in football there are many constraints for the stages are successful.

“Not bothers me to be considered the worst coach of Cruz Azul”. �� Sergio Good BLUNT before expressed by the fans of the Blue Cross ��https://t.co/eiURmwjnyR — ESPN.com.mx (@ESPNmx)

April 13, 2020



