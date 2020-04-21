Blue cross ‘trolleó’ the Puebla and called them filthy

Then the set of Puebla took advantage of the social networks to trollear to Blue Cross after reminding them that the day he was born The Curse of the Super Leader, in the year 1988, The Machine it was the second place of the season, the cement is removed a ‘As‘of the sleeve to make fun of the camoteros.

“Up to the curse of the superlíder you were second, The Blue Cross. We were not able to be champions in the best regular season in our history,” he explained in a first message The Strip.

However, fed up with the constant taunts of the Puebla in social networks, the celestial responded in an epic way.

‘Once again this filthy’,explained the Blue Cross with the iconic image of ‘Tony Stark‘and his face of despair.