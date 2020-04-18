Blue cross: What Alejandro Vela returns to the Machine? He himself clarifies

The front of Deer Merida Alejandro Vela, made clear his current situation with the equipment of the Machine Blue Cross of the Liga Mx with those who no longer have ties to labour, after confirming the disappearance of the League of Ascent Mx where would be without equipment.

Really a couple of years ago it managed to remove the “Covenant of the Knights”, from that moment I became a free player,” commented the attacker.

The older brother of mexican star

Carlos Vela, made clear that her contract with the cement finished over 3 years ago, and that as a result of the disappearance of the famous “gentleman’s agreement”, the she was totally dismissed from the team in the capital city.

Alejandro Vela, in addition to playing in the first division with the Machine, he saw action with Jaguars of Chiapas, Atlantean, Necaxa and the Chivasbeing the box tapatio his club training.

The largest of the Sailing played most of his career with Cruz Azul, club where he played in 184 matches, scoring 15 goals and providing 26 assists in the 9,925 minutes that wore the t-shirt light blue