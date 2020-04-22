Blue cross would need all its troops if it resumes the Closing by 2020… ¡calendar ‘on fire’!

“We have 5 options of calendars worked, since tight schedule with days double, to the other end”. This was said by the President of the Liga MX Enrique Bonilla in recent statements on the possible solutions to a turn of the Closure by 2020 of the Liga MX. Realistic or not, the reality is that all indications are that Cruz Azul will be outed in case of total suspension of the tournament, and in the contrary case, it would need all their elements to face a schedule that seems to be very narrow.

Despite the pathos of his words, Bonilla has not established dates for this calendar, however, appeared the possibility to play double dates during the week and closed doors. All this with the intention of Closing the 2020 completion of the missing days and the subsequent Playoffs between the top eight.

The main idea of the president of the League is not to interfere with the calendar of Opening 2020, so that the solutions to the tournament in question must hurry so as not to enter into dispute with the next championship. With the order of close confinement is required by the health authorities, and a return to training now appears to have been a chimera, but according to the logic of Bonilla, there are many days that they would need the equipment to acclimatize -new account – to your templates.

Yoshimar Yotún would be an item to add after suffering a relapse of his injury



And What About Cruz Azul? The case of The Machine is paradoxical. The team cement would be one of the most affected before a “storm” of political parties: leaders in the League in solo, the first position would be threatened by a looming fatigued which would affect full-time to a template in which important elements, such as Milton Caraglio and Yoshimar Yotún, would come from a “recovery home” with a lot of work to do before you enter into a dynamic with the rest of the template.

In addition, the team’s coach, Robert Dante Siboldi, has not been used too much to your items more young people, so that a barrage of parties force it to dispose of players who, obviously, do not yet enjoy their full confidence. This all adds up to what may result in the Concachampions, where the Blue Cross is installed in the quarterfinals and still has his encounters with the LAFC, so that these parties also seek accommodation within a calendar more than tight.

In the end, The Machine, clearly is proving to be the most affected by the break of the tournaments that stood in the dry good ride with came. Now, and waiting for the resolutions, I would start a new season in which it will be put to the test, the more that the accommodation and level of equipment, the depth of their templates.