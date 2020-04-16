Blue cross: Yoshimar Yotún confessed that he is afraid to go to The ferris Wheel

Yoshimar Yotún, midfielder Blue Crosshe confessed that he feels afraid to go to the facilities The Ferris Wheel, so I asked for routines to do at home during the contingency of the coronavirus.

“The club gave me all the tools to be able to do my exercises recovery at home. I asked that because I have children and I fear going to the facilities Blue Cross” he said in an interview with Radio Ovation.

Yotún, who was in full rehabilitation of the injury in the fifth metatarsal of the left foot, when he interrupted the Liga MX, felt that the break has done him well.

“The doctor told me that my recovery would take a month and already I turned. I pulled out a study and was missing paste a little. As everything has stopped, has given me four more weeks. For me, I would like to be running, the break helps me to recover and not miss many games. I’m much better,” he said.

