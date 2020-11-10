BLUE IVY CARTER: BEYONCÉ AND JAY-Z’S DAUGHTER BECOMES AN AUDIOBOOK NARRATOR

Blue Ivy Carter will turn 9 next January and her resume is already rich!

The last voice to be added is that of the narrator for an audiobook. Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s daughter lends her voice to ” Hair Love “, based on the animated short by Matthew A. Cherry which won the Oscar for best animated short film in 2020.

The book is about an African American dad trying to comb and style his daughter’s hair for the first time.

You can hear Blue Ivy Carter’s adorable voice in the author’s sneak peek:

Blue Ivy Carter is also a songwriter, with “Brown Skin Girls” with which she won awards.

Not only Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s eldest daughter: there are several children of the stars who are following in the footsteps of famous parents.