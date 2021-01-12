BLUE IVY CARTER DANCING WILDLY IS REMINISCENT OF MOM BEYONCÉ

Blue Ivy Carter has once again proven that she has taken the artistic talent of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

Grandma Tina Lawson and Queen B’s mom posted a video of the 9-year-old girl flaunting her moves during a dance class. The soundtrack on which it unleashes is the 2010 single “Gimmie Dat” by Ciara.

See for yourself:

The video can only recall all the commitment that Beyoncé puts into her choreography, but also that of Aunt Solange, as Grandma Tina pointed out.

” This is Blue but I swear she looks like Solange when she was dancing at the same age, ” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Dancer but also songwriter: with ” Brown Skin Girls ” Blue Ivy has already won awards.