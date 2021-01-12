CELEBRITIES

BLUE IVY CARTER DANCING WILDLY IS REMINISCENT OF MOM BEYONCÉ

Posted on

Blue Ivy Carter has once again proven that she has taken the artistic talent of her parents, Beyoncé and Jay-Z!

Grandma Tina Lawson and Queen B’s mom posted a video of the 9-year-old girl flaunting her moves during a dance class. The soundtrack on which it unleashes is the 2010 single “Gimmie Dat” by Ciara.

See for yourself:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Tina Knowles (@mstinalawson)

The video can only recall all the commitment that Beyoncé puts into her choreography, but also that of Aunt Solange, as Grandma Tina pointed out.

” This is Blue but I swear she looks like Solange when she was dancing at the same age, ” he wrote in the caption of the video.

Dancer but also songwriter: with ” Brown Skin Girls ” Blue Ivy has already won awards.

