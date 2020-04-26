Blue Ivy Carter, Kristen Stewart and Elizabeth Olsen… the news of…

MINUTE PEOPLE – Blue Ivy on the footsteps of his parents, Kristen Stewart honoured at Deauville and Elizabeth Olsen got engaged.

EARLY – At 7 and a half years, Blue Ivythe daughter of Beyoncé and Jay Z is already classified in the us charts. The girl sings on the title Brown Skin Girlextract , The Lion King : The Giftthe album, inspired by the Lion King produced by his mother. He made his entry into 76th position in the Billboard Hot 100. The single is performed by Beyoncé, St JHN and Wizkid, and you can hear Blue Ivy at the beginning and at the end of the song. However, this is not the first time that Blue Ivy is involved in a single : it appears to be on Glory, a song written and performed by his father and unveiled on January 9, 2012, two days after his birth. Where you can hear the beating of her heart and a few tears (enough to be credited under the name of B. I. C). The song has been ranked one of the top R & B/Hip-Hop Song.

GUEST-STAR – The american film festival of Deauville, which will take place from 6 to 15 September) will put to the honor Kristen Stewart. The actress will be present on the boards, channel islands on Friday, 13 September, she will be the star of an evening during which she will be awarded a Talent Award in recognition of his young but long career. Will then be screened in avant-première française Seberg, Benedict Andrews, in which she lends her traits to the legendary Jean Seberg.

ENGAGEMENT – According to People, Elizabeth Olsen, 30 years, is engaged to musician Robbie Arnett (member of Milo Greene, an indie pop). They have been together for two and a half years. Rather discreet about his private life, the actress (which embodies, in particular, Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlet Witch in Avengersand is incidentally the sister of the famous twins) had previously been in couple for with the actor Boyd Holbrook (Narcos), from which it was separated in 2014.

JACKPOT – This is the mother lode for Lisa Marie Presley. After the New York Postthe daughter of Elvis and ex-wife of Michael Jackson will soon publish a book in which she promises a new “lighting” on father of the “revelations are shocking” on ephemeral spouses (they were married from 1994 to 1996). She would have signed a cheque estimated at between 3 and 4 million dollars, ” said the daily.

