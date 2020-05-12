Blue Ivy Carter the buzz is after a new intervention on the social networks

The eldest daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z has not yet its account of Instagram but is not absent of social networks…

From the top of his 8-year-old, Blue Ivy Carter, daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, is a real little star in becoming, which never misses an opportunity to create the buzz on social networks. After having participated last month in a video in which she emphasised the importance of washing hands thoroughly, the girl has signed a new intervention on the account Instagram of her maternal grandmother, Tina Lawson.

“Don’t forget the wonderful daughters of which I am a part”

Sunday, may 10, 2020, the latter published a video on the side of her friend Kelly Rowland to wish a happy mother’s day to its subscribers. “Good day to all the wonderful moms,” she said before being cut off by his granddaughter. “And don’t forget all the gorgeous girls who are also there, of which I am a part.” replied Blue Ivy. A sequence that has a lot of fun and the fans.

The big sister of twins Rumi and Sir (3 years old on 13 June) is a veteran of the spotlight, often accompanied her famous parents to fashionable events. It has also made his first steps in music when she was still high as three apples : first, in 2012 in the song “Glory” Jay-Z, in 2013 in “Blue” by Beyoncé, and notably in the title “Boss”, from the album transit of his parents released in 2018, “Everything is Love”. More recently, it is in the songs “SPIRIT” and “Brown Skin Girl”, from the album of the soundtrack of the film “The Lion King” for which Beyoncé has lent her voice, that Bue Ivy has been heard.

