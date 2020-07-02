Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyonce Knowles, won the first Prize of the BET

Pop star Beyoncé Knowles, the eight-year old daughter, Blue Ivy Carter, has won his first BET Award for his work on the song Brown skin girl.

Ivy won the award Sunday for the song from the album the Lion King: The Gift of Beyonce, which also includes Wizkid and St Jhn, reports etonline.com.

The mother-daughter duo has received the distinction Overdog Alicia Keys; Melanin by Ciara feat. Lupita’nyong-or, Esther Dean, of the City Girls and The of The; I chosen by Layton Greene; the Tempo of Lizzo feat. Missy Elliott; and Afeni by Rapsody feat. PJ Morton.

The award was announced by Erica Ash, leader of the pre-show of the BET Awards, which said that ” the songs of this category is as inspiring as the granting of licenses. Their songs speak to the bet of your audience – in addition, we made the balance of payments has a little too much ” .

Beyoncé has also received the Humanitarian award of the year at the gala of the BET Awards 2020, which occurred at a distance due to the pandemic of sars coronavirus.

“I want to dedicate this award to all my brothers out there, all of my sisters, find inspiration, and to walk and to fight for change,” said the woman, 38-year-old, while accepting the award, adding: “Their voices are being heard, and you can prove to our ancestors that their struggles were not in vain. “

