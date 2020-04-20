Blue Ivy ignited the canvas in the washing of the hands !

The mother of Beyoncé filming her little girl, Blue Ivy, wash hands to combat coronavirus. His gestures ignite the Canvas !

In this period of confinement, Beyoncé and her mom learn to Blue Ivy to wash hands properly against the coronavirus. The video becomes viral ! MCE explains to you all.

To combat the coronavirus, it is necessary to stay at home. But especially wash hands thoroughly ! Yes, gestures barriers are very important in this period of health crisis !

To make it clear to its fans, Selena Gomez was published a video in which it showed the right gestures to to wash hands properly !

If his video was liked on Instagramyou need to believe that the interpreter of “Feel Me” has quickly been dethrone by… a little girl of 8 years. But not any !

In effect, it comes to Blue Ivy. Yes, the daughter of Beyoncé wants to take care of the hands of everyone. Then, this last claim to what is filmed when she gets the lava.

Thus, the mother of Beyoncé, Tina Knowles, shared a video of his granddaughter. She is very proud and wants to show the World !

Beyoncé is proud of her daughter

This Saturday, April 18, we see then the girl of Beyoncé washing hands in the best possible way in order to fight against the coronavirus.

If you can not see the face of Blue Ivy, daughter of Jay-Z and the american star gives advice to subscribers of its grand-mother !

“Hey ! Since we are at home, you can also make this diy experience” begins the little girl, concerned for the health of all.

“This is why it is important to wash the hands “finished this last ! In short, the daughter of Beyoncé has mixed several types of soap in a bowl of water.

But that’s not all ! The girl was also added pepper into the water. The reason for this ? When she dipped her hands in the water and the soap, the pepper away !

“So, I have mixed different know the inside with the coronavirus… it’s just the pepper “. Here a nice metaphor !

