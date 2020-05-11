Blue Ivy rocks the fans of Beyoncé after the crash of the video of Tina Knowles

Who runs the world? Ivy blue!

Beyoncé and Jay ZThe daughter of ‘S seems to have done a cameo epic in Tina Knowles“Video of mother’s day, which also paid tribute to Kelly Rowlandis mom Garrison, Doris Rowland.

Sitting side-by-side with the singer of “Motivation” then as they enjoyed the sun, the duo began to send to Doris their wishes before they are interrupted by someone off-camera, that the Beyhive thinks the elegant 8 year old. .

“Happy mothers day”, said Kelly in the video, followed by Tina, who added: “Happy mother’s day to all the beautiful mothers.” Then, the small voice is attached to a message of their own, saying: “And don’t forget all the beautiful girls out there, of which I am a part of.”

After sharing his post comforting, the fans have flooded the comments section with guesses as to who belonged to the voice. “It must be Blue in the background!”, Wrote one fan, with another one who gushed: “I love Blue.”