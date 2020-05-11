Blue Ivy rocks the fans of Beyoncé after the crash of the video of Tina Knowles

Who runs the world? Ivy blue!
Beyoncé and Jay ZThe daughter of ‘S seems to have done a cameo epic in Tina Knowles“Video of mother’s day, which also paid tribute to Kelly Rowlandis mom Garrison, Doris Rowland.
Sitting side-by-side with the singer of “Motivation” then as they enjoyed the sun, the duo began to send to Doris their wishes before they are interrupted by someone off-camera, that the Beyhive thinks the elegant 8 year old. .
“Happy mothers day”, said Kelly in the video, followed by Tina, who added: “Happy mother’s day to all the beautiful mothers.” Then, the small voice is attached to a message of their own, saying: “And don’t forget all the beautiful girls out there, of which I am a part of.”
After sharing his post comforting, the fans have flooded the comments section with guesses as to who belonged to the voice. “It must be Blue in the background!”, Wrote one fan, with another one who gushed: “I love Blue.”
Impressed by the commentary on Blue Ivy, another fan suggested: “Mrs. Tina you should play Blue, as young as she is. I see a day such as actress, fashion model and PRESIDENT. Writer, cultural icon, she. I ‘ m putting it out there in the universe. BLUE IVY for president. “
Earlier in the day, Tina has also celebrated her daughters, wishing them a happy mother’s day with heartfelt messages.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images for Disney
“Happy mother’s day to a mom’s phenomenal!” she shared, as well as a montage of it and of the most important moments sweet of Beyonce. “It made me know that I had done something good by raising and helping to raise (Kelly) three mothers incredible. She makes me proud every day!”
For Solange Knowlesshe has posted a video featuring the singer, “Don’t Touch My Hair”, referring to Tina as the “mama-razzi”. It has légendé the Publish“I am the mom who is when it comes to my babies! I am like all mothers, I am still trying to track down my children for photos and videos And I get angry. Happy mother’s day to My beautiful baby @saintrecords.”
To honor Tina, brothers and sisters, famous have shared their own messages of comfort. Using stunning images of the matriarch over the years, the singer “Single Ladies” wrote“Dear mom, I am grateful for every part of you and every second I share with you”, adding: “My biggest goal in life is that my children feel the love that you make us feel. I thank you and I thank you with every ounce of admiration and respect. “
Solange’s message read: “Thank you for always being the strength of our family. For always being there for each of us. We have high, during the moments when we feel weak. For we have defended and we have obliged to hand over our shoulders when the world makes us feel unworthy. To tell us when we are wrong. To be a light of encouragement constant. To keep God at the center of it all. I love you and I am so proud to call you my mom. “