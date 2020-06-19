Bob Iger, revealed that the biggest obstacle to the re-opening of Disney World and Disneyland

While all the parents are super-heroes in the eyes of their children, in the world of comic books, many parents are also true super-hero. So, to honor the heroes of the real world, TheWrap brings you 12 of the best dads in comics. Some are father figures, some in fact are heroes, and some are just the type of parents that help their children to become super-hero in his own right.

Black flashIn the series for the CW based on the DC comics, the beginning of Jefferson Pierce is a father figure for his students and a loving father to his daughters. And when her girls are kidnapped by the gang of 100, he came out of retirement as a hero of Black Lightning in what should be the last move of the father of super-heroes.

Reed Richards / Mr. FantasticReed Richards is the kind of daddy cool which promises to take the family on vacation, and then – uh, outside of the known universe, so that he could teach his son Franklin how to create the universe.

You ChakaLike his counterpart in Marvel Comics, in the cinematic world of Marvel, That Chaka is the king of Wakanda, and has previously served as the black panther for decades before passing the baton to his son T Challa. He also raised his daughter Shuri to be a scientific super-genius whose inventions power in Wakanda and Black Panther, a warrior even greater.

Luke CageLuke not only has a skin bullet-proof, and a superhuman strength for him. He is also a dad loved his daughter Daniela, who had with his companion of the super-hero and his wife Jessica Jones. Cage certainly puts the family in the first place and left the Avengers on numerous occasions in order to spend more time with his family.

Thomas WayneYou already know that he is the father of Bruce Wayne, but Thomas Wayne had the opportunity to be a black knight in full after Flash has changed his story when the crossover “flashpoint” by DC Comics. In the new timeline, Thomas became Batman after his son Bruce, was killed in a volume That finally he sacrificed his own life to help fix the chronology, and to give his son a chance to live. When we die, he gives it to Barry Allen in a letter to his son, Bruce, urging him to not be consumed by the loss, and regain hope and love. No, not to cry, not to me.

OdinIt may be that the father of this list that embodies the tough love, as we see in the cinematic world of Marvel, Odin is strict and stubborn, but ultimately all you can give a good life to their children. he is not above the tactics of love are difficult – such as cutting off the power of Thor, and the prohibition on the Earth. But he is always ready to support to Thor in the end.

Tony Stark“I love you 3000″ to someone? The phrase of the last dad comes from the old play-boy became a surrogate father of Spider-man Tom Holland and dad worshiper of her daughter Morgan in ” Avengers: Endgame “. Points of pope bonus for having done this video to Morgan at the end of the movie

Howard StarkA surrogate father in Captain America in the day when the experience of the serum of the super soldier, as well as the father of Tony Stark. To be the father of two of the mightiest heroes of the Land strengthens its place in this list.

Jor-ElHow the father of Superman can’t be in the list? If you save the life of his only son – and through him, their whole civilization – to put it in a rocket to Earth to avoid the destruction of the planet Krypton, is not a gesture of the father of super-heroes, so we don’t know what is.

Bruce WayneThe father of the sports of the micro-management difficult, and loving this list grows easily to their students as Dick Greyson, Jason Todd, Time Drake, and his only son Damien to reach their full potential, to his great frustration.

Mr. IncredibleThey are the parents of the super-hero group of Pixar, it is going to be amazing.