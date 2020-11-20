Bobby Brown’s son found dead in his Los Angeles home

Bobby Brown Jr. was 28 years old and the half brother of Bobbi Kristina Brown, Whitney Houston’s late daughter …

Producer and singer Bobby Brown’s eldest son, Bobby Brown Jr., passed away at the age of 28. The 28-year-old aspiring singer was found dead on Wednesday, Nov. 18, at his home in Los Angeles, TMZ reported.

Bobby Jr. was Bobby Brown’s son with Kim Ward, whom he dated on and off for 11 years.

He was the half-brother of Bobbi Kristina, his father’s daughter with the late singer Whitney Houston.

According to CNN, agents from the Los Angeles Police Department responded to a medical emergency call on Wednesday around 1:50 p.m. Brown Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene. No crime is suspected, but Nick Szatmari, singer Bobby Brown’s agent, said he had “no comment” on his son’s death.

The heartbreaking loss came nearly six years after Bobbi Kristina was found unconscious in a bathtub at her Atlanta home in January 2015. The 22-year-old remained in a medically induced coma and palliative care for six months until she passed away on the 25th. July of that year.

She was buried alongside her late mother who died in February 2012 at the age of 48 from drowning due to coronary artery disease and cocaine poisoning.