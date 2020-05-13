body worship and american dream

A fascinating portrait of the one who played Conan and Terminator. America, he has wanted and he got it.

On July 30, 1947 was born on the small of Arnold Schwarzenegger in Thal in Austria. Very young, his parents instilling the values of work and of sport that will be foundational in his career. While it was intended to be a carpenter, Arnold goes to the bodybuilding and goal is to be the greatest body-builder of all time. After having been Mister Universe and others, he goes on the attack of America, where he wants to become an actor. The hollywood industry does not know what to make of this Hercules of modern times, and it starts with small roles. Little by little, it combines with a great name in the fitness and lends his face to this new trend. Arnold Schwarzenegger crosses brilliantly stages as Conan the barbarian and Terminator. It is during a time the actor the best paid in the world and has succeeded in its goal crazy, his american dream. He was married to the niece of JFK and begins to think about politics, an area that will integrate fully in the years 2000. Schwarzy will then become the republican governor of California until 2006.

A small austrian town in the manufacture of a body for a non-standard to film sets, and politics, Arnold has apparently already lived several lives. The very good documentary by Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza on Arte tracks the fate of the incarnation of theThe American Dream and also raises the question of the post. What is it that lies beneath the carapace of the superhomme ? Is it the reflection of the superficiality of a capitalist society ?

Watch “The manufactures of Arnold Schwarzenegger” (2018) Jérôme Momcilovic and Camille Juza on Arte or below :