Bolton mentions the support of Trump the crown prince of saudi arabia

John Bolton, former national security adviser to the president of the united States, Donald Trump, has published a book, an explosive, in which he looks back on the episode of the murder of the journalist saudi Jamal Khashoggi, murdered and dismembered in October 2018 in the consulate of saudi Arabia in Istanbul.

The former adviser of the president of the united states responsibility in the government’s decision to support saudi Arabia, despite the overwhelming evidence against him presented to the world public opinion.

“With the media in a frenzy, foaming at the mouth, Trump has decided to publish a statement of unequivocal support for Mohammed bin Salman, as he, in essence, has made Pompeo. The text was absolutely not qualified and therefore could be harmful to the Triumph of him-even if the facts changed,” says Bolton.

“The 20 of November, the day of my birthday, Trump wanted to call Ben Salman to tell him that the statement was going out, saying : “We pay him a sacred service “, that is to say, “you have committed or not, we have sided with saudi Arabia,” “says John Bolton in his book, adding that the Triumph” returned to Pompeo on the subject of the appeal with the crown prince, and he said: “I say that is an amazing thing that I do” “.

Bolton also argues that Donald Trump wanted to post the declaration in order to distract the attention of a controversy centered around his daughter Ivanka. “Furthermore, to divert the attention of Ivanka “, is said to have described the president of the united States, in reference to the controversy surrounding the use by Ivanka Trump, to your personal email address for your work at the White House.

Criticism of Mohamed Bin Salman, Jamal Khashoggi, was killed in October 2018, at which was submitted to the saudi consulate in Istanbul to renew your passport. His disappearance and the confirmation of his murder had aroused the indignation of the world.

In June 2019, the united Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, Agnès Callamard, had called at the opening of a UN investigation against Mohamed Bin Salman, saying that there is “credible evidence” that connects you with the murder of Jamal Khashoggi.