Bombers Riot Riot Raf Simons on Vestiaire Collective

In the video-clip “Toosie Slide” to the score of more than 31 million views and 995K likes, the rapper appears with a room mode ultra-collector. As they swim in the decor of his mansion, and surrounded by rare works of artists, Drake appears with a bomber almost unique.

A detail that did not escape for lovers of the fashion who have identified the bomber camouflage “Riot Riot”, a model archive signed Raf Simons. Adorned with patches and with a camouflage print oversized, the jacket is intended to be the reflection of the famous Belgian designer about the rebellion of teenagers with a twist of military. This bomber is a rare piece that we have already been able to identify on other pop stars such as Kanye West or Rihanna.

A collection popular

Bombers Riot Riot Raf Simons – Vestiaire CollectivePhoto Credit – Vestiaire Collective

The models from the collection autumn-winter 2001-2002 Raf Simons are clothes which are particularly rare to find. Their price on the market can already reach a price of sale to five figures in the auction where you can have the chance to browse.

Thus, only a few days after the release of the clip of Drake, a member of the Vestiaire Collective community, the famous site for the sale of articles of luxury second-hand, has put on sale the same jacket as the one worn by the rapper. Quickly, this last has found a buyer despite a start price of 14 000 euros !

Notice to lovers of streetwear or urban music, choose with care the models in which you invest. Otherwise, if your wardrobe is already well-stocked explore-the two times, you may be able to find rare coins and a source of profit to achieve great gains.