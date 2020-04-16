“Bombshell” and “One World: Together at home” will arrive on Prime Video

April 15, 2020 | 17h47 of Giulia Ausani

Due to the closure of cinemas due to emergency measures against the spread of the coronavirus, the release of several films has been postponed or simply cancelled. However, some distributors have decided to opt for the streaming and Amazon Prime Video four films to arrive in April, which would have had to come out in the last few months.

Among the titles announced, there has also “Bombshell – The voice of scandal “ (available from April 17,), which tells the story of the scandal of Fox News and the history of journalists who have been critical of the CEO Roger Aisles. In the cast Charlize Theron, Nicole Kidman and Margot Robbie.

The drama also happens on the 17th of April “That do you let me with you “. the April 24, they arrive at the place “The Prince forgot “an adventure for all the family, e “Here the tab 2 – A friend forever “as a result of the touching is ” Qua la zampa “.

Not only cinema, but also music. Sunday at 2 April 19, in fact, the live broadcast will be available on Premium Video and other platforms “One World: Together at home “, musical event created in collaboration with Lady Gaga. Presented by Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel and Stephen Colbert, among the artists who will participate in the live Alanis Morissette, Andrea Bocelli, Billie Eilish, Billie Joe Armstrong, Burna Boy, Chris Martin, David Beckham, Eddie Vedder, Elton John, Finneas, Idris and Sabrina Elba, J Balvin, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, Keith Urban, Kerry Washington, Lady Gaga, Lang Lang, Lizzo, Maluma, Paul McCartney, Priyanka Chopra, Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Stevie Wonder, and Zucchero.