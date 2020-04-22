Bonilla: ‘nobody worried about the Climb up to this situation’

The president of the Liga MX, Enrique Bonillawas clear in expressing that few were interested in the Ascent MX until you began to advertise the changes made with the ‘League Expansion’ for the next season.

How many sports programs spent programs of the ascent? None how Many passed the goals? None. No one cared (the Ascent MX), until it gave this terrible situation and now yes they are all proascenso, now that we want to recompose the path where everyone wins,” he said.

Bonilla revealed that the next Friday will take place the meeting of the Committee of the Mexican Football Federation, where would be the official cancellation of the ascent and the descent in football aztec for the next five years.

“Next Friday is the Executive Committee of the Federation. If it is not achieved the 80 per cent approval for the closing of the ascent and the descent, then things remain as they are and the clubs ascent who asked for help will continue to be in serious trouble and we will have to work overtime the lord Álvaro Ortíz and a server to look at the way that all the players are paid what is due by contract,” explained in a Facebook Live for W Sports.

According to the regulation of mexican soccer, it is necessary to cast a vote, the representatives of each category, which has a different value according to the division, giving priority to those of the League MX.

“In football until it is given the final vote you never know, but we are prepared as an administration to act, either with the implementation of the plan or without the implementation of the plan. We are ready and therefore I am not concerned”, he added.

