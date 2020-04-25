“Bonilla remarked to me of the merger with the MLS”: Alvaro Ortiz

Alvaro Ortiz can’t be sure that the disappearance of the ascent and descent for the next six seasons, is the first step to a merger between the Liga MX and the MLS, but it says that on several occasions Enrique Bonilla he has commented on this plan in the future.

The president of the Mexican association of Professional football Players (AMF Pro) showed his indignation at the changes enacted by the Liga MXafter the General Assembly of the Mexican Soccer federation held this Friday, April 24th.

1 Related

“We do not agree because it was not the time nor the way to make a change as what you want to do, and beyond that there is not even a project of expansion or development,” said Ortiz in an interview with ESPN. “I think that is a very harsh blow, especially to the players of the Ascent MX”.

Questioned on the first steps towards a merger of the Leagues, mexican and american, Ortiz he mentioned that this topic has already been made public by the managers and Alejandro Irarragorrior privately with Bonilla, president of the Liga MX.

“The other day, the president of Group Orlegi (Irarragorri) pulled a tweet-and virtually there said everything you’re telling me you. Also Enrique commented to me on some occasions, they were looking for in a future fusion (with MLS). I don’t know if what we are doing is precisely to be able to make that merger, but what I can say is that it seems to me that in sports you are missing out on a lot of things,” said Ortiz.

ESPN Digital

“Economically, it may be that you go, the better, because beyond (the united States) the television rights are sold more expensive because it’s worth more to the League than them (MLS), but what is that athletically you are taking a step backward. Today you don’t have (Copa) Libertadores, you don’t have Copa America, you don’t have rubbing strong international and that is a reality, apart with the large amount of foreigners that there’s it is obvious that physically you’re giving a hard hit to the mexican soccer”.

Query here all the news and results from Liga MX.

The president of the AMFPro assured that they never took into consideration the players who were part of the now-defunct Ascent MX.

“Of course, also threatens the subject of the sources of employment, that is a reality, today we are very sad and indignant with the situation and above all, because it was not taken into account to the player. Even in a meeting with Henry (Bonilla) and the players of the Climb, I asked that we juntáramos for him to explain the situation and the players until he made some proposals to tell us that really wasn’t the right thing, that what sports was also extremely important and in the end it was not taken into account,” he said.

If you want to receive the best information in the sporting world, download the App now.

espn.com/app”

Looking for collective bargaining agreement

As well as in other associations or unions of football players in the world, the AMFPro it aims to establish a collective bargaining agreement with the more than 3 thousand players, which integrate the different divisions and categories of mexican soccer, including the Liga MX Women’s.

“We have an Association which is three years and, of course, there are steps that we have to go jumping, we are just starting. When we get 10 years, if we meet, then, yes, we can compare us with Spain, Argentina and the unions who have more time, and then, yes you could say that we have a total union with a collective agreement that yes you are going to look,” said Ortiz.

“What we want is first to solve that (the disappearance of the Ascent MX), and to search directly, I think that passes us, the theme of the collective agreement. It is certainly something that we have to fight together because if not, there is no reason for all this.”