Bonilla: ‘The moment that we live forced to make decisions for the future of our football’

After several days of uncertaintyHenry Bonilla, President of the League MXannounced that the Ascent MX give a step to the side to become a League of Development.

Through a videoconference, Bonilla confirmed that the request was made by the majority of the clubs in the Silver league currently with millions of dollars in losses .

“The time we live in forces us to make decisions that they see for the future of our football for which we work daily in the Liga MX.

“It is so, that at the request of the clubs Ascent, by a letter of January of this year, is that the administration begins to seek a way out of the crisis in which they are immersed”, he explained.

Despite the fact that there is talk of job losses and lack of worse units, the holder of the Liga MX he explained that the new project aims to encourage jobs and ensure the economic stability of the clubs and players .

“The fundamental premise in this project is and will be to maintain and increase the sources of work in our industry. On the other hand, to cope with the financial crisis across the clubs in the current Ascent MXtook a number of agreements.

“Will be allocated 60 million pesos distributed in equal parts to the 12 clubs. In addition, they will receive a contingency fund neteado, this is minus debits on current account, transfer of players and debts of disputes that have in effect”, he added

Despite this, the current format of the division of silver will change permanently, because from this moment will be deleted Ascent and Descentbesides that the rule of minors in the First Division will be terminated.

“The implementation of this stabilization project envisages the following strategy: Eliminate the Descent and Ascent of the clubs in both consolidates the project in a period of five seasons. The end of the season 2019-20 Ascent MX without Champion of the Division.

Create a format of division that has as one of its objectives to be a hotbed of players, so that eliminates the rule of minors in the Liga MX from the season 20-21, ”he said .

“All of this financial structure also provides for economical control for each of the clubs in the new division, taking as a fundamental point that the expenses should not be greater than the income.

“The expenses are to be audited permanently through the design of a control mechanism is standardized, this will allow any player from now on you stay without charge when applicable, that will allow them to have the peace of surrender to his profession and develop a great show for the amateur without having to worry about if you are going to charge or not,” he said.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE: OWNERS OF LIGA MX VOTE 8 TO 7 IN FAVOR OF TRANSFORMING ASCENSO MX LEAGUE EXPANSION