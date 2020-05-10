BonneNouvelleduJour : Will Smith will be launching a brand bearing the effigy of the Prince of Bel Air

No you’re not dreaming ! A few days ago, the american actor announced on his account Instagram that he was leaving a clothing collection with the effigy of the Prince of Bel Air. And to believe the millions of mentions “I like it” asked about the publication of the star, the fans are very likely to appreciate the return of the famous series of the 90s. The evidence, an account in Instagram called freshprince also comes to see the light of day. you can see some pieces of this collection entitled Bel-Air Athletics. Regarding the prices, they start at 17 euros with the t-shirts and can go up to 200 euros with the coats. A good way for Will Smith to ride the new mode, which meant that the 80s and 90s is returning to the taste of the day. And you, it tells you a sweat to the Will or Carlton ?