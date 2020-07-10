Book / Under the skin of Scarlett Johansson : critical

Summary : Scarlett Johansson. Already we hear the star in the interior of this surname. A couple of letters simply applies to each of the others, and that they want even say it all. A perfect combination of syllables and lascivious conduct, which is attached to the combinations of leather or of skin pixelated that it will close in front of our eyes too far. Scarlett Johansson. This means that the curves streamers of the letters to pass to the curves of your body. A name that is almost performative. If I repeat for the third time, to see me appear behind me ? Scarlett Johansson… Lost. We hear the origins of the Danish, the voices of these sirens mythological Andersen, charm of the severity, we are singing a Summer that we will desire to drown ourselves directly in the abyss of the screen. Poor sailors, movie-goers that we are, we are already lost, while the movie still has not started yet. Scarlett Johansson. Refers to the fascination. One of the directors. Yours. Of the mine. The our therefore. Fascination in the face of this being constantly stripped of its parts, but which is able to embody a whole. The body and the voice. The flesh and the spirit. The author tries to capture that little extra that allows a mere human being to becoming a goddess in the olympus of the stars of the film.

♥♥♥♥ ♥

The origin of the work of Céline Staskiewicz, a former student of film at the university Panthéon-Sorbonne, and is used within the production companies in Film and Television of the Film, there is the mystery taught by the vision of a body, and he heard a voice. Sensual body, the broken voice, the body that escapes the view, the voice that imposes itself on the gaze. There is, therefore, in the heart of the person Scarlett Johansson is a paradox, at once an identity and aesthetic that the author manages to develop and decrypt it in a brilliant way. Introduce the perspective of the star of the studies (field of study dedicated to the stars of cinema), this test reveals various facets of one of the most important figures of the contemporary film to update some of the problems of the mise en scene. Shaped by the films of Woody Allen, who knew how to develop its various assets, Johansson offers a filmography at the crossroads of trends. Between blockbusters (the directness of the Avengers, Lucy, Ghost in the Shell) and the auteur (Your Spike Jones, Under the Skin Jonathan Glazer, The Marriage Of The Story Noah Baumbach…), the star goes beyond the scope established to affirm the eclecticism of his presence. This challenge of standards, Staskiewicz seen as an act of resistance. Beyond the paraphernalia of the star mythifiée classic hollywood, Johansson expressed a desire for independence that enabled him to overcome his role of Galatea allenienne. The idea is interesting, more that his analysis is never forced, the theoretical framework that always seem to the movies and not the reverse. In fact, their boundaries are flexible enough to have access to different ways of thinking. So the issue of the digital, as a principle of the redevelopment and the evanescence of the body that is put at the service of a speech purely formal or directly critical.

The success of the company led by Staskiewicz, which requires to be regretted that she has not gone a little further. The problem of the game of Johansson and berne (what are their special characteristics, as an actress beyond the simple pattern of reflection of the blonde ?), the genealogical line of the seed of recovery and/or started by the star (in some models has been outlined, the image of Nicole Kidman, but it would have been interesting to investigate the possible heirs of Johansson, as Margot Robbie, for example).

These small pitfalls, however, remain minor in terms of the clarity of a presentation that does not lack depth. The quality of the author’s analysis is also perfectly portrayed by the layout of the editions has a Deep Red, which, as usual, have marked the writing of many screenshots of good quality.