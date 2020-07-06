Boost YOUR CAREER – soft skills : it is best to talent or perseverance ?

In an open space

#ÉPISODE46 – In the appointment of our topic Work, François Thibault, a consultant in leadership and “soft skills”, offers his tips to “boost” his career. Stressed today the importance of self-discipline and perseverance.

Imagine that you have to choose for a sports activity or work between the fact of”having talent”, or have a capacity outside of standard of self-discipline and perseverance ? What would you choose ? Both you and I know that the expression “that the talent is going to waste !”. In the sport, it is said of many people. In football, Hatem Ben Arfa is a perfect example. Is that the player is the most talented of his generation in 1987. He is now in Spain, in a club of the second zone. Same in tennis, Richard Gasquet, even more talented teenager Rafael Nadal, who, being, strength of will, perseverance, an outstanding career.

Perseverance are more lucrative than the talent

How to explain to the contrary that some people, like Arnold Schwarzenegger, born in Austria after the Second world war, in a very humble family and to read to their hours became a multiple world champion in weight lifting, the highest paid actor in the world, and the then-governor of California. The answer is simple : it is better to have self-discipline and be persistent that you have the talent. A fantastic study of the american academic Angela Duckworth has shown the following : it has followed during the years of the students, the evaluation of their IQ. Result : those who have shown great self-discipline, and perseverance did better in his career and in the end more happy. Related Post: Rihanna: how she celebrated her birthday ? - Actu Rihanna

The problem of the lack of motivation

It seems to Me that this study reassuring. Of the work force, we can better control what we do. You must simply not give up. And most importantly, do not get the wrong lens. Traditionally, when one starts a business, redo your CV, you want to change your work, life, learning a new sport, there is a phase in which one becomes aware that it is difficult. This step, formalized in the learning of the theory of Maslow is called “conscious incompetent.” This is the phase in which the majority of people to abandon their project. Where the talent and (perhaps) not too fond of force, of struggle, of postpone. In summary, when you give, it is interesting to ask “why I do what I do“. The abandonment is linked to a lack of motivation. Surrender yourself when you are forced to finish ? Surrender when it’s hard, but very important to you ? No, of course not.

Read also Drive YOUR CAREER, How to win the trust of its partners

Four rules to achieve their goals

So, now that you understand that this is not serious not to have a special talent and you are in agreement to affirm that the self-discipline and perseverance are the skills that are indispensable, let’s see how the develop to achieve their goals. And I inspire me of a famous speech from Arnold Schwarzenegger, which explains the 4 rules to excel in what you do : #1 to Find their vision and identify their dreams. Your life is determined by their actions. You are the result of your past actions. Take a moment to think about what you like to do in the identification of the 3 moments in which you felt happy. What were you doing ? Who were you with ? “Without a goal, you will not be happy,” said Schwarzie. Related Post: The creators of the strangest Things that already have an end in mind As soon as you have dreams, projects, to read, to educate themselves about the topic, and you will develop the certainty and therefore confidence. #2 I don’t think that small. Think big, it is more stimulating. This is no more difficult. Ask for 100 or 300 euros of increase in just requires a different strategy. For Schwarzie, see big is wanting to be the best. In addition, you must be ambitious. #3 Ignore the gossipy, toxic, and those who try to discourage you. I saw the head of the company Marc recently, in which he said : it is not the “‘but’ the people“and the “‘and ” the people“. The “but“when you talk with them about a project, that is to say “but have you ever thought about the risks ? You have this ? This ?“; that the “and“you say : “Oh, and it could be here, here, here and here also.“ Surround yourself with “‘and ” the people“. #4 Persevere, persevere. If you give up, this means that rule number 1 is not sufficiently motivating or clear or to listen to the “‘but,’ person“. The result is always proportional to the projected work. Sooner or later.

To summarize, the success is related to you and your work, and less talent, as demonstrated in the study conducted by Angela Duckworth. Apply these four rules, starting by identifying their goals, their dreams, desires that you want to achieve before the end of his life. Related Post: for the first time in his career, it is not 1 after the release of his project > Find all articles of François Thibault in our subject Increases his career

François Thibault

On the same topic

And also