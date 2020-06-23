Bosh makes a beautiful entrance, Lady Gaga fall, Maes dates back to…The best albums of the week

Recently we offered you to discover the success of the collaboration of Dadju and Ninho with your title of Grand Bath, and now we’re going to see the albums of the week. As you already know, every Tuesday we will reveal to you the ranking of top-selling albums in France and there is a change this week ! In the 1st position in which we find ourselves “Happy Birthday Live” Johnny Hallyday, and then Hatik you lose a point this week. Behind him, Vitaa & Slimane date back to the 3rd place. Bosh entered the ranking directly to the 4th place with his album “Synkinisi”. About Ninho, you will retain more your 5th place this week with his mixtape “M. I. L. S 3”.

We continue with the album “The Last Of The Boys” Maes, who won two seats, he is now in the 6th. The soundtrack of the series Validated it was from the 28th up to the 7th place this week ! In 8th position we find Lady Gaga, which fell five places. Then, Soso Maness, who has lost seven seats compared to last week. And finally, we end this rating with “The Wandering Stars : The Expansion” of Nekfeu, which now occupies the 10th place. Until next week, Gambi has released the video of his new song, the Macintosh, the first extract of their album life is good available on the 10th of July following.