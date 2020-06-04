BossBitchFightChallenge : Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Cameron Diaz…mode badass !

There are a few weeks of stunt professionals have made the buzz on the net with a video the idea as far-fetched as it is ingenious : a first person gives a punch to the camera and in the next shot, another cash and reacts in turn. Result ? A chain reaction of staggering realism.

Margot Robbie with the bat and Harley Quinn

And well after the men, the women come to their turn to start in this virtual fight. And not just any women, because it is of 38 stars and cascadeuses Hollywood ; Cameron Diaz, Juliette Lewis, Rosie Perez, Kaitlyn Olsen, Florence Pugh, Zoe Saldana, Margot Robbie, Scarlett Johansson, Rosario Dawson, to name but a few, have indeed responded to the call of the #BossBitchFightChallenge.

A real fight for 5 minutes

A video filmed at the initiative of the stunt woman, new zealander Zoë Bell, who starts by filming, with these few words : “I am so bored ! I just want to have fun with my friends ! “. And it is then that means a real fight for 5 minutes, during which the actresses in Hollywood usually so glamorous ; take fists and feet…just for fun of course. We let you discover it !

Also read :

Care of the face : check out these beauty products that the stars can no longer happen

These stars become mother after 40 years

These stars who n’not have d’child