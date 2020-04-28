BossLogic transformed Chris Evans in the infamous Captain America Rob Liefeld

Until now, the world of film Marvel has done a pretty fantastic to give life to their list of characters on the big screen. Their personalities, their costumes and their general seem to be the most often strive to be as faithful as possible to the source, and this includes Thor, Iron Man, and the man starred himself, Captain America. But, the popular artist BossLogic took this last Avernger and created a representation incredibly accurate to the character in real action, based on the famous work of art from the creator of comics long-time Rob Liefeld.

Obviously, BossLogic has had the time to devote to this position of self-isolation in the course, taking the famous version of Rob Liefeld on Captain America, which portrays the first avenger with a trunk that swells in proportions against nature, even by the ridiculous above -the highest standards set by the comic books.

His entire torso out so long that it would be difficult to find clothes that fit, the image suggesting that Steve Rogers has suffered serious side effects after taking the serum super-soldier not tested. The art work of Liefeld has become well known among the community of the comic and is often considered as what not to do when drawing these super-hero and well-loved.

The work of Bosslogic takes the deformed proportions of the effort of Liefeld and applies to Chris Evans as Captain America, with results hilarement weird. Evans has put a lot of effort to put it in the right shape for his role of Steve Rogers, a man who is enhanced to be the pinnacle of physical shape, and this work of art makes us happy that he is not gone too far, because that would have turned the Wonder movies from fun to horrible.

Show Evans in his costume of Captain America with the same physical attributes odd that the original drawing of Liefeld would turn against him, but instead, Liefeld himself has responded to the image with a cry joyously uplifting ” All in !! “.

Rob Liefeld started his career as a comic strip in the late 1980s and became known for his unique style, often polarizing. In the course of his long career, Liefeld helped create some of the most popular characters of Marvel, including Cable, and even Deadpool. He has also delivered work on several series of long-term such as New Mutants, X-Factor, Wolverine and Captain America. Liefeld, with Fabian Nicieza, has created a team of anti-heroes X-Force, which appeared for the first time in 1991 in The New Mutants # 100. A version of the team debuted on the screen in Deadpool 2 in 2018, but has very quickly been killed in one of the sequences of the funniest of the film.

Chris Evans has played the Marvel heroes from the film of phase 1 Captain America: The First Avenger 2011, which has brought us back to the Second world War and the origin of the ascent of Steve Rogers from the weakening patriotic super-hero punch a nazi. The time of Evans as a character has ended in the saga of the comic book Avengers: Endgame last year, which saw the character travel back in time to be with his long lost love after defeating the Titan crazy, Thanos. This work disturbing comes to us courtesy of BossLogic on Twitter.

