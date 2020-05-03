Boy George was upset about having to relive certain moments of his life by reading the screenplay for his biopic

The singer Boy George — Avalon / Starface



Boy George has taken advantage of the confinement to read up on the script

biopic that prepares the filmmaker Sacha Gervasi on him.

But as the artist explained during the show british Lorrainethe experience was both “strange” and ” fun “, but generally ” overwhelming “.

“All I hope is that the film allows people to feel and understand some of the things that I’ve done. And also the music… It is huge and it is so important. “, he said.

Sophie Turner will she embody Boy George ?

Last year, Boy George had already broached the subject, stating that he did not absolutely to what the production chooses a player gay to play his role. But the lead singer of Culture Club, has an idea on the casting.

“There has been some very interesting suggestions. One of the most interesting for Sophie Turner, he had confided to the microphone of the radio show Fitzy and Wippa, noting that they looked great. I know that people will say, “This is not possible, it is a woman”. But when I was 17 years old, I would have loved to be it. “And

Sophie Turner had quickly responded with much enthusiasm. Case to follow.