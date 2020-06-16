Boycott the season would be “stupid and catastrophic for Barkley

This is not a surprise, Charles Barkley it has a very marked on the reversal or not of the NBA season. Wonder No more : “Chuck” is not at all in accordance with Shaquille O’nealthat thought, even before the movement Black Lives Matter does not occur, that it was better to cancel the season.

“I think it would be stupid not to play for two reasons. In the first place, if you don’t play, you’re going to be out of the sight of the people during the rest of the year. There will be No camera to follow it. Today, LeBron James is without a doubt the athlete more famous in the united States. If you do not play, we will not see and not hear.

Then, they must realize that they will lose billions of dollars that they could use in their communities to do great things. There is nothing good in the fact that you do not play. I don’t know what Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard want to talk about it, but it would be a catastrophic mistake to not play,” said Barkley on ESPN.

Charles Barkley leaning on the side of these players remained for the moment a little silence, out of, for example, Ed Davis. The players that are not on the average height above the level of salary and can’t afford the luxury of that – in comparison with the people that they must try to sit in several million dollars.

Barkley was not as far as Davis, who explained that Kyrie Irving and Dwight Howard could afford to do a boycott of the resumption of the NBA season because they lived, for D12 in any case, in the villas in the us $ 20 million.