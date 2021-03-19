Brad Pitt accused of domestic violence by his ex Angelina Jolie?

Angelina Jolie files new documents with the court to prove Brad Pitt’s alleged domestic violence.

A new episode in the legal war between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. The actress, willing to do anything to obtain custody of her children, accuses her ex-husband of domestic violence.

At the time, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were one of the most beautiful couples in Hollywood. Since 2019, however, their love story has only been written in court.

Maddox’s parents, Zahara, Pax, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne are opposed to a legal war. Their biggest battle? Custody of their children.

So, ready to keep bits of cabbage by her side, Angelina Jolie does not hesitate to bang her fist on the table. The producer intends to fight to the end and does not hold back from rolling her ex-husband in the mud.

Proof of this is, the sublime actress has just made terrible accusations against the comedian who was twice elected the Sexiest Man on Earth. And not the least!

As our colleagues at The Blastreport, Jolie is “preparing to provide evidence of domestic violence.” That’s not all! She also relies on “authority” to prove her point.

So new documents add to their divorce case. This, in an end, denounce the alleged violence against her at the hands of Brad Pitt during the two years of their marriage.

BRAD PITT HASN’T REACTED YET

For now, Brad Pitt has not yet commented on the alleged domestic violence reported by his ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Will the actor eventually deny the facts?

In any case, this legal war promises to belong. As part of their trial, no fewer than 21 witnesses are expected to take the stand. Domestic violence expert Alyce LaViolette is to testify.

But not only that! The actress’s former assistant, Michael Ofstedahl, and Angie’s former filming partner, Jillian Armenante, are expected to speak. Former bodyguards and psychiatrists must also speak!

In fact, will their six children have to make their voices heard? We do not yet know that information. But the elders, Maddox (19), Zahara (16), Pax (17), Shiloh (14) might want to talk.

One thing is certain, the trial between Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie must raise several points. First, custody of their children. But also, the distribution of their assets as well as the payments of support.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress’s fortune is $120 million. Roy McBride’s performer in the film Ad Astra is valued at $300 million.

So there is a lot of money at stake. It’s quite simple: this financial battle is unlike any other. One thing is for sure is that it will not end with a happy ending…