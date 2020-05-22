Brad Pitt again in a couple with a star of the series since his divorce from Angelina Jolie ? The latest revelations ! (PHOTOS)

A page finally turned ? Well, yes, the meltynautes, for nearly three and a half years, the old couple the most popular of the hollywood scene dedicated to a war without thank you. In fact, the two former have struggled to agree on the details of their separation and so it is now years that they are trying to formalize their divorce. While the editorial’ of melty revealed if Angelina Jolie was single since his break-up with Brad Pitt, where is the love life of the actor ? If nothing has yet been confirmed, it is still two times that the father appears alongside Alia Shawkat that you have been able to see in ‘s Arrested Development. The first time, the two actors had spent an evening together during a preview prior to extending the appointment by a dinner.

Brad Pitt again as a couple ?

At this time, a source told the magazine The Sun : “In the early evening, they drank a few glasses before you snack on. They had to enjoy being together. They were alone and they had the air of knowing very well. The witnesses present on the spot could not believe their eyes.” However, sources close to the star had confided that they were just friends. However, they are reviewed on this weekend, as they attended the opera of Kanye West and once again, they appeared very close as you can discover by HERE. Only the future will tell where this will lead ! Waiting for more info, Angelina Jolie does it away Brad Pitt of his children ?