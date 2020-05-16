Brad Pitt and Alia Shawkat inseparable even during confinement, new details about their relationship revealed

Finally some good news ! After months of a battle without a name for their children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have made a step forward. What to bring joy to the fans. Now separated, the ex-husband resurfacing gently their lives each on their side. To begin with the actor who is close to the lovely Alia Shawkat. A friendship has developed between the two actors and it was not long more to throw speculation around a possible romance a secret. But if the hero of Fight Club has denied being in a relationship with the star of the series ‘s Arrested Developmentthey share a real complicity. According to the revelations of the magazine In Touchthey would be completely inseparable, even in the confinement period. “Brad can’t believe he found someone so intelligent, down-to-earth, normal, quirky and funny. She constantly surprises and always makes you laugh. He loves his inner and outer beauty as well as its so crazy to see the life. They are definitely spirits related” confided a source.

Obviously very close to Brad Pitt, Alia Shawkat has also been noticed by bike not far from the home of the actor, the 18 April last, as you can see on these photos. Always according to the statements of the informant to the media, the two stars maintain their strong relationship by keeping in touch during the confinement : “They spend their time watching on-line museums, old movies, and learn more about each other. They cook together a lot too. They are even visio-conferences with their friends and Brad has already introduced to Alia to important people in his life. Alia is really cool and don’t try to control or change it. She accepted Brad for who he is. It only has to do his / her status, for her, it’s just Brad. And after all he has been through, it’s good to see him happy and back to his old habits.” Elsewhere in the news, you know that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are still closer than ever since their divorce and, these declarations are going to delight the fans.

