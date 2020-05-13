Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie avoid cross !

According to the Hollywood Life, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are going to keep contact to a minimum for the birthday party of their daughter Shiloh

Already 14 years ago was born the biological child of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. 14 years ago, the one that enters adolescence would have probably preferred to see his parents together and in love. But life is not a simple thing, and both have decided otherwise.

However, it is still going have a right to the presence of both his parents for his birthday as reported by a source in the Hollywood Life. In fact, as relayed by our colleagues from Closerthe source in question did know:

” Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie living so close to one another that it will be easy for Shiloh to spend time with both of them for his birthday. They make this day special for her. And this will be Shiloh who would decide how it wants to divide his day. To spend time with both parents “ .

The little girl is going to have to choose who she’s going to want to spend time. You will have understood, the two will be present for their daughter on this special day. But he still is out of the question that they find themselves in the same room.

But that all the world be reassured, this should not be a concern. Since Brad Pitt and his ex would have taken some habits not to jeopardize the anniversary of Shiloh.

A day split with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie for Shiloh

” Brad has a tradition of preparing the breakfast of Shiloh on the day of his birthday. So she could start the day with him and then she has dinner with her mother. But it is she who chooses any. “ Added the source.

However, it also stated that now, she was a teenager and could, therefore, decide how the day would unfold. Maybe she will want to lunch with his mother and spend the rest of the party with Brad Pitt ?

The latter, who have all managed to pass an unforgettable afternoon: ” Brad will make it fun for all children. He was full of ideas. But he also wants that they can do what they want together as a family. Just talk and spend time. This will not be a day where we rest in front of the television and his phone. He wants to party and show them that they can have fun, and this, despite the quarantine ! “

You will have understood, divorced or not, Brad Pitt and his ex should do everything for their daughter, have a great daywithout tensions.

