Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally rabibochés : this helped me a lot

Four years after their disintegration, chaotic, and almost a year after the formalization of the divorce of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie finally seems to have found the balance in the family. According to a source at the magazine The people quoted in the July 8, 2020, the two actors are in agreement today in the shared custody of their tribe : Maddox (18 years), Pax (16 years), Zahara (15 years), Shiloh (14), and twins Knox and Vivienne (12 years).

“They really need help to solve all the problems of the shared custody arrangement and how Brad could be a dad againhas been reported to the magazine. Since the kids are older, they no longer have to deal with the problems of the separation of Angie. It took a lot of time, with a lot of family therapyin order to do this. The more young people are going back and forth between their houses, and Brad loves to spend as much time as possible with them. It seems a lot more happy.”

Relationships if relieved that the star got an oscar for his role in the Once upon a time in Hollywood he even spent a while at the home of his ex-wife, in the Los Feliz neighborhood, in Los Angeles, the 23rd of June. “They have chosen to live close to one another [Brad Pitt habite lui à Malibu, NDLR] as you can move back and forth to the children. This week was not the first time that Brad and Angelina spent time together in his house. They are now in a much better friendly relationship“said a source Entertainment Weekly.