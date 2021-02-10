Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie forced to continue working together!

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie forced to work together to look after their winery in the south of France.

Together since 2005, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were the perfect couples. But after 11 years of love, they announce their separation. But this divorce did not prevent them from continuing to work together.

Brad Pitt and Jolie, who announced their divorce in 2016, have yet to settle their separation of property. Indeed, they would even still be in discussions as to who will have custody of their children.

That’s right, the “Brangelina” have a lot of things. And that’s why divorce is so late. And one of the big discussions of this divorce is their incredible property in the south of France.

We all know, the couple loves to come to France to have a good time. To escape the life of a Hollywood star and enjoy the French sun. But especially to visit the wineries.

That’s why the couple bought the Miraval estate. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie fell in love. They loved this property so much that they even got married there.

This winery, located in the Var, produces rosé wine that is sold in more than 80 countries. And whose main customers are in the United States. A business that seems to work well.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE SENTENCED TO STAY TOGETHER

The couple has been investing in this property for years. He does not hesitate to make renovations and make this place their haven of peace. A place where they love to spend their holidays with their children.

But when Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split up, Miraval’s estate almost fell through. Indeed the announcement of their divorce has had the effect of a bomb.

For a very long time, the magazines were convinced that the couple would sell the estate. But it was just rumored. Both actors preferred to keep this jewel despite the divorce.

And to maintain this business, Brad Pitt had a good idea to become an ambassador for his own brand. And so he called on photographer Lachlan Bailey.

In a black-and-white photo posted on the artist’s Instagram, Brad Pitt is seen lying on a sun lounger. This is the first time that the image of the actor is used to advertise his wine. And it’s working!

Indeed, several photos of the domain have already been shared on the Web. Besides, Angelina Jolie does not hesitate to use this décor to shoot commercials. As in 2017 for the perfume Mon Guerlain of which she is the muse.

An idyllic place that always seems to please the two actors who do not intend to part with it any time soon.