Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have buried the hatchet !

Since their divorce in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie don’t get along anymore at all because of the children. They reconcile, finally !

Because of their six children, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are in war. But for the first time since 2016, the two actors to reconcile and find a compromise ! MCE gives you more details.

Will they eventually reconcile ? It is necessary to believe that yes ! Moreover, it is a done thing. Yes, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie were tired of war since their divorce.

In fact, the two actors, who met on the set of ” Mr. & Mrs. Smith “ in 2004, divorced in 2016. Then, it is a real drama !

The reason for this ? They have six children, Maddox, 18 years old, Pax, 16 years, Zahara, aged 15, Shiloh, 13 but also the twins of 11 years old, Knox and Vivienne.

Then, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt fail to agree to the hilt ! But fortunately, these last two have finally found a compromise.

In fact, the actor accepts that his ex-wife keeps the children. The only condition ? They can still take the younger with him a few days.

Yes, the 56 year old man can’t bear stay too far away from them for a very long time.

Brad Pitt is treatable

While he is the father of six children, Brad Pitt does see her two elders. In effect, Maddox and Pax refuse to talk to him for some time !

Moreover, it isa real tear for the former boyfriend of Jennifer Aniston. But why his children do not want to-they by and talk to him ?

According to some rumors, their argument would be related to his alcoholism. However, Angelina Jolie assures ” to be impressed by the sobriety continues Brad.”

During the confinement period, Brad Pitt cannot follow its regular meetings of Alcoholics anonymous. But after this health crisis, this last account the resume !

Elsewhere, a source close to the actor ensures thatit is still “in regular contact with its network of support “.

