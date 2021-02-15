Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie have changed since they met in Mr. and Mrs. Smith!

While they had a real crush in the film Mr. and Mrs. Smith, Angelina Jolie, and Brad Pitt are all evolving on their own!

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt met in 2005 on the set of Mr. and Mrs. Smith. And the least we can say is that the two lovebirds had a real neck

p lightning for each other.

While Brad Pitt was in a relationship with Jennifer Aniston, he was messing with Angelina Jolie. He ended up leaving his wife for the model. With alchemy as powerful in real life as on screen, they made a hit with Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

As a reminder, Mr. and Mrs. Smith tells the story of a couple played by Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie. Both look like a perfectly normal couple. They love each other and live the good life. But both have secrets.

Indeed, Mr. Smith is executor for a secret organization. While Mrs. Smith is a hired killer who offers her services for a lot of money. Of course, both know nothing about each other’s activity.

But that was before we got a competition on the same contract. The two were ordered to eliminate each other. An unrealistic scene ensues in their home when the two try to kill themselves.

Since their meeting, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt have decided to start a real family. But that’s not all. In 2014, the comedian married his sweetheart. Together, they have six children who make their greatest happiness.

BRAD PITT AND ANGELINA JOLIE REBUILD AWAY FROM EACH OTHER

Unfortunately, this idyll will not last in time. Much to the chagrin of fans, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie announced they were divorcing. Only two years after their marriage, they divorced. A real surprise for the Web.

Fans of Brad Pitt have also seen a possibility of an idyll return with his ex Jennifer Aniston. It must be said that the latter, madly in love with the beautiful blonde, has never managed to rebuild her life.

Despite their divorce, Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have not decided to get back together. Yet they are still very close. On social media, fans are trying to get the slightest clue.

For her part, Angelina Jolie is slowly trying to build herself up after her divorce. In an interview with Vogue UK, the young woman explained that her children allow her to move forward in life.

She added: “I feel like I’ve overcome a lot of things. I am now trying to believe in the future (…) The past few years have been quite difficult.”